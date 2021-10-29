 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $599,999

Wow!! Riverfront home nestled in beautiful Riverview estates with million dollar views. 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with a dock and direct access to the river. Private beach access for neighborhood residents. Large unfinished basement ready to be completed. Neighborhood at the end of cul-de-sac.

