UNCOOPERATIVE TENANTS!! THEY WON'T VACATE!!!!!!STAYING AGAINST LANLORDS WISHES!!!This spectacular Custom home is located in one of Mays Landings Exclusive Neighborhoods. This Beauty boasts tons of living space as well as an outdoor oasis. Enter a spacious foyer to a formal living and dining room. A Large Family Room w Fireplace and French doors leads to a glass enclosed all season room. The stunning kitchen is an Epicurean delight for any Chef. The hidden pantry is an actual small room! Granite counters, high end appliances and designer touches make this kitchen a dream. The In Law Suite has separate entrance, with 1 bedroom , 1 bath and a bonus room! Double doors lead to a Master En Suite with a private balcony. Bedrooms 4 and 5 are of nice size along with a Second Floor Laundry. The Basement is finished and perfect for entertaining along with additional rooms for crafts or storage. A two car garage and a beautiful backyard with an inground pool just add to this perfect home, in the perfect location. Your most important appointment should be to see this custom home with quaint touches throughout.
5 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $599,900
