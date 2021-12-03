This spectacular Custom home is located in one of Mays Landings Exclusive Neighborhoods. This Beauty boasts tons of living space as well as an outdoor oasis. Enter a spacious foyer to a formal living and dining room. A Large Family Room w Fireplace and French doors leads to a glass enclosed all season room. The stunning kitchen is an Epicurean delight for any Chef. The hidden pantry is an actual small room! Granite counters, high end appliances and designer touches make this kitchen a dream. The In Law Suite has separate entrance, with 1 bedroom , 1 bath and a bonus room! Double doors lead to a Master En Suite with a private balcony. Bedrooms 4 and 5 are of nice size along with a Second Floor Laundry. The Basement is finished and perfect for entertaining along with additional rooms for crafts or storage. A two car garage and a beautiful backyard with an inground pool just add to this perfect home, in the perfect location. Your most important appointment should be to see this custom home with quaint touches throughout.
5 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $599,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — The bodies of Gary and Lorraine Parker, a township couple who had been missing since last week, were found Tuesday afterno…
WILDWOOD — Authorities evacuated two city blocks Saturday after a World War II-era projectile was found on the beach and brought back to a hom…
-
- 5 min to read
It has been said that man and the sea will always battle, but ultimately the sea will always win.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — It will be years before a small vineyard off Route 9 in Beesleys Point produces a single glass of wine, but neighbors want to…
An Egg Harbor City man has been indicted on two decades-old sexual assault charges involving young girls from Atlantic County, the Atlantic Co…
Wife of veteran who set himself on fire in Atlantic City says he needed more help for mental health issues
A Somers Point man fighting for his life after setting himself on fire last week is a U.S. Army veteran under treatment for mental health issu…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The multimillion-dollar proposed project known as Pomona Commons will not move forward at this time, and the status of the…
BRIDGETON — A city man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a Vineland man in 2017, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office said …
PLEASANTVILLE — After its third meeting on the matter in as many weeks, the local school board finally has a board solicitor — at least until …
PLEASANTVILLE — A child was assaulted on her way to school Thursday, and police are looking for a suspect.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE