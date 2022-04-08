 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $595,000

One-of-a-kind country home situated on 9.04 acres. Enter the long driveway to this spacious custom built rancher with covered front porch, entering into the open floor plan, a gourmet kitchen with a custom 4ft. x 10.5 ft red cedar live edge center island, wine bar overlooking the great room. 2 custom tiled master baths with blue tooth shower system, 2 more bedrooms and guest bath with seperate laundry room to 5th bedroom on the upper level along with a full attic of storage. Outdoors you can enjoy your days poolside, pool is a 16 x 40 fiberglass pool or enjoy your summer dinners on the enclosed sunroom overlooking the 9+ wooded acres. Recently built is a 26 x 40 pole barn with 3 car garage doors with electric and a walkway to side entrance of the home. newer gas heat and tankless water heater AC unit 3 years old. Roof in 2020, plus solar with lease amount of $112 month. Bonus.... tree house for the kids !!

