5 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $572,900

THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME HAS EVERYTHING YOU'RE LOOKING FOR. BIG ENOUGH FOR YOUR WHOLE FAMILY AND MORE. This corner property offers two main suite, one on each floor, 3 additional bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 3 wood burning fireplace, GORGEOUS chandelier as you walk in the front door, tennis court, 40 thousands gallon of saltwater in ground pool, outside shower, full completed basement, over 1 acre of lot with 3900 sq ft of living space. The list goes on! Main level offers a main suite with access to the sunroom. Office, wood burning fireplace in the living room, beautiful and inviting dining room leads you right into the kitchen with beautiful cabinets, granite countertop and large center island big enough to sit 10-12 people. Basement is currently set up as a game room to keep your guests entertain with a full bath and additional room can be use as extra bedroom. Second level you will find another main suite along with 3 other bedrooms, 1 full bath and a sitting area. Main suite offers a balcony where you can sit to enjoy a glass of wine as you look over a tennis court and swimming pool. Sweat it out in the privacy of your own tennis court then jump into YOUR saltwater pool to cool down before heading over to enjoy a BBQ with your beer in front of the outdoor fireplace. I INVITE YOU TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT FOR YOUR PRIVATE TOUR. PM appointments only with 24 hours notice. PLEASE USE LBP IN DOCS IF NEEDED.