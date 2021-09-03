5 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $524,900

UCCS Back up offers only. If you are looking for a lovely home with a true attached in law quarters then look no further. This home is located on just under 5 acres. Lots of peace, quiet and tranquility but yet close to everything. The main house was constructed by the original owners who have taken pride in their home. This 4BR 2 full bath Cape Cod is immaculate with many upgrades throughout. The downstairs has a living room with a fireplace which can be either gas and or wood burning and also has built ins. There is a nice sized dining room which is located off the kitchen. There are 2 BR’s and a full bath which is updated with granite and tile. One of the BR’s downstairs is currently being used as an office. The upstairs also has 2 BR’s and another updated full bath. The master BR is a great size (19’4X18’4). There is also a full finished basement with an unfinished area, perfect for storage & water filtration. The basement has an outside entrance too. The roof is approx. 12 years young, the HVAC and HWH are 6 years young. The in law quarters was built approx. 10 years ago and has access through the breezeway where the shared washer and dryer are located. This consists of a beautiful updated kitchen, dining room and living room, 1 BR and a full bath. This has its own zone of heat and A/C. There is also access to a porch and private entrance. Outside features include a large driveway for plenty of cars, a 2 car attached garage and an unfinished walk up area that can be finished off for additional living space.