 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $499,500

5 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $499,500

5 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $499,500

If your dream equestrian property is a horse farm, showjumping or eventing yard, this 7+ Acre Equestrian Property is a 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in a rural setting of Mays Landing. Remote setting house is approximately 1000 feet from Route 50. Updated kitchen with GE Monogram Appliances, Granite Counters and updated bathrooms. Convenient to AC Expressway, and Route 30 & 322. Just 20 minutes to Ac and 45 minutes to Philadelphia. Gorgeous modern interior with upstairs and downstairs master bedrooms. Downstairs suite includes separate entrance and living room area easily converted to an office. Hardwood flooring throughout and a fenced in above ground pool area. Recent upgrades to AC - Natural Gas Heating - On Demand Hot Water - New Pellet Burning Stove.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News