If your dream equestrian property is a horse farm, showjumping or eventing yard, this 7+ Acre Equestrian Property is a 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in a rural setting of Mays Landing. Remote setting house is approximately 1000 feet from Route 50. Updated kitchen with GE Monogram Appliances, Granite Counters and updated bathrooms. Convenient to AC Expressway, and Route 30 & 322. Just 20 minutes to Ac and 45 minutes to Philadelphia. Gorgeous modern interior with upstairs and downstairs master bedrooms. Downstairs suite includes separate entrance and living room area easily converted to an office. Hardwood flooring throughout and a fenced in above ground pool area. Recent upgrades to AC - Natural Gas Heating - On Demand Hot Water - New Pellet Burning Stove.
5 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $499,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating the death of an unidentified adult male whose body was found caught in a ventilation system Monda…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Members of the Atlantic City International Airport Fire Department and other crews battled a fire on the runway Saturday…
The St. Augustine Prep community asked for prayers Saturday morning.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police have identified the man whose body was found on a roof after apparently attempting to break into a local business.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police Chief Donna Higbee called for cooler heads Wednesday following a series of arrests made during Absegami High School…
CAPE MAY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Monday after he was found naked on the beach, police said Wednesday.
TRENTON — The state will use $10 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help small businesses hire and train workers as the state recovers f…
OCEAN CITY — The future of the city’s popular pickleball courts could potentially influence the 2022 mayor’s race next spring, a resident told…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Saying the future of aviation research is at stake, New Jersey’s congressional delegation is undertaking a bipartisan fi…
The federal judge in an inmate lawsuit against the Cumberland County jail lost his patience with the county in an evidentiary hearing Friday a…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE