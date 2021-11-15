5 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $465,000

If your dream equestrian property is a horse farm, showjumping or eventing yard, this 7+ Acre Equestrian Property is a 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in a rural setting of Mays Landing. Remote setting house is approximately 1000 feet from Route 50. Updated kitchen with GE Monogram Appliances, Granite Counters and updated bathrooms. Convenient to AC Expressway, and Route 30 & 322. Just 20 minutes to Ac and 45 minutes to Philadelphia. Gorgeous modern interior with upstairs and downstairs master bedrooms. Downstairs suite includes separate entrance and living room area easily converted to an office. Upstairs and Downstairs laundry. Hardwood flooring throughout and a fenced in above ground pool area. Recent upgrades to AC - Natural Gas Heating - On Demand Hot Water - New Pellet Burning Stove.