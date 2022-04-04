5 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $450,000

Come inside this beautiful, raised rancher with new roof, new hvac and new flooring as well as many other updates over the years. Walking in you will find stunning new vinyl plank floors throughout this open concept living area that leads you into the open kitchen which features an island, newer recess lighting, newer porcelain tile floor, a breakfast area and pantry, as well as a view of the beautifully manicured yard with aboveground pool and multiple awning covered trex decks. Tucked away is a private master bedroom and en-suite bath including a soaker tub and shower. Two more bedrooms and a full bathroom can also be found on this level. Heading down to the lower level you will find removeable soundproof panel walls from Owens-Corning, a full bathroom and two more rooms which could be used as bedrooms, office/study, storage or even a workout room. On this ground floor you have everything you need to make a functional in-law suite with private covered entrance. On the ground level you will find a large area that is unfinished which is where the laundry and storage are located. There is simply too much to tell you about this one-of-a-kind home, come see everything for yourself and I promise you will not leave disappointed! Don't forget to experience all the outside has to offer you with multi-tiered decks looking out over the pool and beautifully manicured Zoysia lawn, two sheds, a detached garage with separate optional propane heating and a large private driveway!