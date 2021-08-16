YOUR SEARCH IS OVER…!!! DISCOVER THIS 4 OR 5 BEDROOM 3 1/2 BATH HOME. FORMAL LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM W/2 STORY CEILING. GOURMET CHEFS KITCHEN W/ BREAKFAST BAR, GRANITE COUNTER, TILED BACK SPLASH & SLIDER TO 2 LEVEL DECK & FENCED YARD. LARGE FAMILY ROOM W/GAS FIREPLACE & CEILING FAN. YOU’LL LOVE THE CUSTOM BRAZILIAN CHERRY WOOD PLANK FLOORS ON THE 1ST FLOOR. MASTER SUITE W/VAULTED CEILING, LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET, CEILING FAN, TILED BATH W/SHOWER & SOAKING TUB. JULIET ROOM/LOFT IS PERFECT FOR 2ND FAMILY ROOM, STUDY OR PLAY AREA. FINISHED BASEMENT W/ADDITIONAL FAMILY ROOM, GAME ROOM, HUGE BEDROOM OR BONUS ROOM AND FULL BATH. 2 1/2 CAR GARAGE AND HUGE DRIVEWAY. SPRINKLERS IN FRONT & BACK. SOLAR LEASE. LOCATED IN WONDERFUL COMMUNITY THAT OFFERS A SWIMMING POOL, TENNIS COURT AND PLAYGROUND. HURRY… CALL TODAY…!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $395,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pat Fasano, who owns the New Orleans-themed pub Bourré, has purchased nearly every inch of the 200 block of New York Avenue and is working to …
OCEAN CITY — With a satisfying “kerchunk” as Sarah Rodriguez pulls the lever, the long-serving string machine wraps yet another box of pastrie…
The state Attorney General’s Office on Friday released video from a fatal June accident involving an Atlantic City police officer and a bicyclist.
- +2
-
MAYS LANDING — A Philadelphia man has been indicted in the fatal shooting of a Pleasantville man last year, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor …
Two multiday concerts and the Atlantic City Airshow will attract thousands of all ages to the region, said Jane Bokunewicz, faculty director o…
TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy will hold his weekly COVID-19 response briefing Monday afternoon at the Trenton War Memorial as the level of commun…
ATLANTIC CITY — Evan Burstein said the math simply worked out.
ATLANTIC CITY — Police on Thursday reminded those planning to attend the Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday or practice day Tuesday that there…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Nearly 200 residents and business representatives filled Council Chambers on Tuesday night to convince a majority of the s…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A township man was charged with drug and weapons offenses after authorities seized more than 17,000 bags of heroin from hi…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE