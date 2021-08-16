 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $395,900

YOUR SEARCH IS OVER…!!! DISCOVER THIS 4 OR 5 BEDROOM 3 1/2 BATH HOME. FORMAL LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM W/2 STORY CEILING. GOURMET CHEFS KITCHEN W/ BREAKFAST BAR, GRANITE COUNTER, TILED BACK SPLASH & SLIDER TO 2 LEVEL DECK & FENCED YARD. LARGE FAMILY ROOM W/GAS FIREPLACE & CEILING FAN. YOU’LL LOVE THE CUSTOM BRAZILIAN CHERRY WOOD PLANK FLOORS ON THE 1ST FLOOR. MASTER SUITE W/VAULTED CEILING, LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET, CEILING FAN, TILED BATH W/SHOWER & SOAKING TUB. JULIET ROOM/LOFT IS PERFECT FOR 2ND FAMILY ROOM, STUDY OR PLAY AREA. FINISHED BASEMENT W/ADDITIONAL FAMILY ROOM, GAME ROOM, HUGE BEDROOM OR BONUS ROOM AND FULL BATH. 2 1/2 CAR GARAGE AND HUGE DRIVEWAY. SPRINKLERS IN FRONT & BACK. SOLAR LEASE. LOCATED IN WONDERFUL COMMUNITY THAT OFFERS A SWIMMING POOL, TENNIS COURT AND PLAYGROUND. HURRY… CALL TODAY…!!!

