5 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $392,000

Superbly maintained custom built, 5 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath 2800+ sq. ft home located on this tranquil 5+ acre lot in the heart of Laureldale. This home has been loved and it is obvious in its condition. The home is heated with oil and is a force air system. Central air cools the home. The minute you step inside the front door you are going to fall in love. There is an "all wood" soaring center hall staircase to the second floor plus a rear staircase coming from the garage entrance. Hardwood, Tile and Laminate through the entire home. There is a Living room, Dining room, Family room and an expansive Kitchen with a cooktop/sit-down island that has a custom cover built to provide double duty. This home is meant for entertaining as it has an awesome layout throughout the main floor. The Breakfast nook has a window seat and an exit door that leads to the rear paver patio and the peaceful back yard. The Family Room has an exit to a second covered patio under the master deck. The second floor offers 5 large Bedrooms, one which can be used as an In-law/Guest suite that has its own Private Staircase just inside the home by the garage. The Master En-Suite offers a Private Deck overlooking the Pinelands and has a massive Walk-in Closet. The over-sized Master Bath offers a corner tub and stand up shower and double vanity. This home has so much to offer someone looking to be close to everything and yet just far enough away to provide for the serene environment while at home.