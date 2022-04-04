5 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $389,900

If peace, quiet and serenity are what you are looking for, this is the home for you. This 5BD 3 full bath home is located on 4.37 acres in the very desirable Laureldale area. This home has a nice floor plan, your upper level consists of a living room, dining room, a nice sized EIK w/ breakfast nook. You also have SS appliances, granite countertops and upgraded cabinets. You have 3 BD’s and 2 full baths upstairs. The Master BD has its own full bath which is also upgraded along with the hall bath. Your lower level has a massive great room (25’0 X 21’4) which is perfect for entertaining. There is also a beautiful brick gas log fireplace. You have access to the large backyard off the great room. There are 2 addl bedrooms, another full bath and a large laundry room. Outside features include a deck (AS IS), above ground pool which has a new liner, 2 sheds, one has electric. You also have a huge circular driveway to accommodate many cars. The swing set and fire pit are included with the home. The hot water heater is new, the roof is 10 years old and the heater has been updated with a newer motor. There is also brand new carpet throughout. The AC window unit and a Honeywell portable AC unit are also included. Close to AC Expressway shopping and fine dining. Easy to show, seller can accommodate a quick closing.