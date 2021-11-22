Welcome to this 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home that is located on a beautiful, wooded almost 5 acre lot in the desirable area of Laureldale. You are minutes from Atlantic City expressway and Atlantic City and Shore points and 45 minutes to Philly and the train to NY. As you enter this large home on the circular driveway, you will immediately notice the nice yard. Alot of it is cleared for family activities, including the pool, deck and patio and then the woods for hiking, Atv's, and hunting. At the rear of the lot is a pond for added fun in spring and summer and skating and hockey in winter. the home abounds with storage and closets everywhere on every level. The kitchen and the baths have been updated. Downstairs, you can enjoy the gas fireplace, pool table and pinball machine. The laundry area has been updated with granite counters. The pool has a new liner and is above ground with decking for summer fun. A new hot water heater has been added. The heater has been updated with a new motor. There are 2 window ac units that totally bring comfort throughout the hotter months. 2 sheds out back, one which is a work shop with power to it, the other for additional storage.
5 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $385,000
