OPEN HOUSE SAT 12-2PM - Refreshed Finishings!! 5 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms on Main floor, Dining Room, Living Room, Kitchen with updated counter tops, pantry area, center island and side entry from carport and driveway! Slider off 3rd bedroom/Den. Full basement offers, an additional rooms with full Bath, Family Room, Work out Room and storage. Fenced rear yard with, in ground pool, fire pit, extensive rock gardens and storage shed. Two car carport and more storage. Rear entry and exit using back alley.
5 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $268,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 4-year-old girl died from her injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Ocean City on Saturday morning, according to police.
Authorities arrested 24 people on drug charges last week in an investigation that spanned Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex counties and New York …
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Pleasantville, Acting Atlantic Count…
ATLANTIC CITY — Comments at a Galloway Township council meeting Tuesday night about a proposed Atlantic City alternative school plan were full…
A pair of Republican state senators have introduced a bill (S-4136) to allow a person’s natural immunity from a prior COVID-19 infection to sa…
LINWOOD — Calls for a traffic light to allow pedestrians to safely cross New Road are being renewed after a Mainland High School student was s…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A controversial alternative school planned for Jimmie Leeds Road has had its construction permit revoked after township of…
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, was one of 13 House Republicans to vote in favor of the $1.2 trillion federal Infrastructure Investment and Jo…
LINWOOD — An 18-year-old student was struck by a car while crossing Route 9 on foot heading to Mainland Regional High School on Monday morning…
ATLANTIC CITY — A young Galloway Township motel owner and a Philadelphia developer hope to renovate a 1929 hotel that’s on the National Regist…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE