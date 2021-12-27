Refreshed Finishings!! 5 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms on Main floor, Dining Room, Living Room, Kitchen with updated counter tops, pantry area, center island and side entry from carport and driveway! Slider off 3rd bedroom/Den. Full basement offers, an additional rooms with full Bath, Family Room, Work out Room and storage. Fenced rear yard with, in ground pool, fire pit, extensive rock gardens and storage shed. Two car carport and more storage. Rear entry and exit using back alley.
5 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $263,900
