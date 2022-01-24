Refreshed Finishings!! 5 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms on Main floor, Dining Room, Living Room, Kitchen with updated counter tops, pantry area, center island and side entry from carport and driveway! Slider off 3rd bedroom/Den. Full basement offers, an additional rooms with full Bath, Family Room, Work out Room and storage. Fenced rear yard with, in ground pool, fire pit, extensive rock gardens and storage shed. Two car carport and more storage. Rear entry and exit using back alley.
5 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $262,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
OCEAN CITY — A city man has died after he was hit by a car driven by a Philadelphia man with a suspended driver's license last week, officials…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A dead body was found this week near the Walmart at the Black Horse Pike and Fire Road, police said.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci says it's not a question of whether or not Friday night into Saturday's storm will be rain or snow. Rather, it's wh…
ATLANTIC CITY — Camden County insurance company owner and Democratic Party power broker George E. Norcross III wants to take Formica Brothers’…
EDITOR’S NOTE: The following article is from the January issue of Flavor, the Press of Atlantic City’s magazine showcasing the food and drink …
LINWOOD — Gail Rosenthal has decided it is time to enjoy more of life, plus work a little less.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Firefighters battling freezing temperatures extinguished a house fire late Tuesday afternoon in the 2600 block of Fire Road.
NORTHFIELD — Three political activists and a foster mother asked the Atlantic County commissioners on Tuesday to demand the state take further…
VINELAND — A 19-year-old city man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man at a Wawa last week, the Cumberland …
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police have identified a body that was found next to the Black Horse Pike outside Walmart on Monday morning.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE