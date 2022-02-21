 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $209,000

Beautiful 2 Story home in the heart of Mays Landing. 5 bedrooms and 2 full bath. Large Eat In Kitchen, good size living room, new flooring, updated bathrooms, huge fenced backyard for family gathering and entertain. Nice neighborhood. Being sold "As-Is". Buyer is responsible for CO and all require certs.

