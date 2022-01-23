5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $999,999

SOUTHSIDE MARGATE JUST STEPS TO THE BEACH, BOARDWALK AND SOME OF THE BEST RESTAURANTS!! Renovate and enjoy or use until you are ready to build new in this prime location just 12 houses to the beach. The perfect beach house with 5 or 6 bedrooms and lots of potential! Off-street parking, shed, rear yard, enclosed sun porch, huge second floor deck with views and more. You won't believe the space inside. Walk right around the corner to 7311 coffee shop, Hannah G's for breakfast or lunch, Water Dog, Uncle Gino's, Peace Pie, Stella, Dim Sum... you name it! You can't go wrong here, the value is in the land. Call today, this one won't last long. Buy now and have it ready to enjoy for this summer!