5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $90,000

EXQUISITE BAYFRONT SUMMER RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST! Features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and a dream backyard with HEATED IN GROUND POOL & SPA, bar, walk-out and floating docks, boat slip for 30ft boat, jet ski dock & more! Grand two-story foyer, heated porcelain tiled floors, and hardwoods. Large dining room leads you into the gourmet chef's kitchen offering a wine fridge, refrigerated drawers, sub zero refrigerator and ice maker, Wolf gas stove, double ovens, warming drawer, farm sink and huge center island that seats five! Open layout & wall of windows provide GORGEOUS BAY VIEWS! Expansive master-suite boasts bamboo floors, his & hers walk-in closets, surround sound, private BAYFRONT deck, office, and master bath with double sinks, jacuzzi & large shower. Upstairs laundry, a bayfront bedroom-suite with covered deck, three more spacious bedrooms & yet another full bathroom. Downstairs living area where you'll find access to the cooled 2-car garage, the 4th full bath & 2nd laundry room convenient for washing off the bay, beach & pool! Also leads out to a covered patio and the backyard! The perfect place for the kids to hang out! A dream home for entertaining all summer and to bask in the endless bay views and breezes!

