5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $6,499,000

This Oceanfront Margate home situated on an oversized 62’ x 100’ corner lot is the ultimate opportunity you have been searching for! Enjoy majestic sunrises from multi level decks with the boardwalk just a short stroll away. A welcoming grand entrance with custom winding wooden staircase compliments this contemporary styled home. Easy beach living with an open floor design and a wall of windows encompasses the living, dining area and meticulous oversized kitchen. Also on the first floor neatly tucked away is the media room and full sized laundry. Five bedrooms including the master with private balcony and full bath are all located on the second floor. Other highlights include multi-zoned heating and AC, two car garage with ample off street parking. By Appointment only - listing agent accompany .