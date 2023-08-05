EXCLUSIVE & PRIVATE, NEW CONSTRUCTION BEACHBLOCK ESTATE ON A MASSIVE OVERSIZED LOT! This gorgeous 5 BEDROOM (PLUS DEN), 5.5 BATH single family home will be located on a VERY SECLUDED BEACH BLOCK CUL-DE-SAC on a HUGE 50x115 LOT! Built by a local reputable builder, this UNIQUE NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME with AMAZING, DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS will feature a spacious backyard with large pool and Jacuzzi, outdoor living space with kitchen area, 4-stop elevator, multiple decks and more! This house can be completely customized down to every detail or enjoy the designer selected finishes that will be handpicked for your taste. Connect now to meet the builder, pick your finishes and design your dream home. This house will be feature ONLY THE BEST! Steps to the sand and within walking distance to ALL of THE BEST stores and restaurants including Casel's, Dino's, Knit Wit, Starbuck's, Kidrageous, Prime Steak & Seafood and so much more! Rare, unique and so special for all of your family memories at the shore!