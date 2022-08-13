 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $5,750,000

  • Updated
COMING SOON!! HIGH-END, LUXURY PARKWAY BAYFRONT NEW CONSTRUCTION BUILT BY REVOLUTION BUILDERS!! INCREDIBLE, ONE-OF-A-KIND CUSTOM ESTATE WITH 5 BEDROOMS, 4.5 BATHS, IN-GROUND POOL, ELEVATOR & LARGE 3RD FLOOR DECK! You will just fall in love with this highly desirable, secluded location-- one of the prettiest streets on the island! Here is your chance to design your custom bayfront home from the ground up! New bulkhead, multiple boat slips, Hardie Board siding, Andersen 400 series windows & multiple decks to enjoy living life on the water! This custom gorgeous interior will feature top-of-the line finishes, high ceilings, the highest level trim package, & gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout. 4 stories of living!! Ground level with attached two-car garage, large storage area for all of your toys, paddleboards, kayaks, bikes & beach chairs plus a beautiful entry foyer. Spectacular, wide-open main floor of living space with high-end, custom kitchen including Sub-Zero/Wolf appliance package, built-in bar area with large Sub-Zero wine fridge, dining area, living room with built-in fireplace, powder room & mud room. Second floor with 3 large bedroom suites each with their own designer tiled baths including a palatial master suite with walk-in closet, large master bath & bayfront deck! Top floor with 2 more bedrooms and large deck. Walk to the hottest restaurants, stores, Marina boardwalk & more. NEW CONSTRUCTION & BAYFRONT-- THIS COMBINATION IS HARD-TO-FIND & RARELY AVAILABLE!!

