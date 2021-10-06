MARVELOUS MARGATE MASTERPIECE ON DOUBLE LOT WITH 5 BOAT SLIPS! The attention to details is 2nd to none, from the heated garage with finished floors, to the round walls, to the elevator, to the solid mahogany floors, to the 60 solid mahogany doors, to the hand crafted mahogany bar, no expense was spared. Built by Ted Hunter, this 6,500 sq. ft. home features 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 powder rooms, 2 laundry rooms, and everything was hand crafted on-site. The formal entry way leads to an open floor plan with a formal living room with fireplace, dining room, eat in kitchen with top of the line appliances, family room with hand crafted bar, first floor en-suite & views galore from every room. 2nd floor massive master suite encompasses a formal sitting room with fireplace, his & hers closets, an infinity tub, steam shower, laundry room & his & hers water closets. The 2nd floor guest suite includes 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & it’s own laundry room. The third floor has an enormous space perfect for a billiards room, home theater, gym & office, with a deck with amazing views. The outdoor space includes a 2 story deck, BBQ/Rotisserie/Smoker, 5 boat slips with oversized floating docks with water, electric & 2 fish stations & an outdoor cabana bathroom. This is a must see home for the most discriminating buyer. Listing agent to accompany all showings & proof of funds required. Call today for your personal tour!
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $5,499,788
