GORGEOUS NEWER CONSTRUCTION SOUTHSIDE JULY RENTAL!! Open first floor layout featuring hardwood floors, beautiful kitchen with large center island and a dining area to fit the whole family! PLUS the bonus den/office is a great space to work from home! First floor laundry room/mud room. Outdoor shower and large patio great for BBQ-ing!! Second floor with 3 spacious en-suite bedrooms, including the MASTER SUITE with sitting room, private deck, walk-in closet, and bath with stall shower and soaking tub!! Two more bedrooms and a full bath on the third floor. Front porch and driveway with room for 3 cars!! GREAT LOCATION! JUST ONE BLOCK TO THE BEACH, WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS, COFFEE, SHOPS, & MORE! Perfect home for your whole family this JULY...CALL TODAY!!
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $45,000
