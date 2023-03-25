Brand new home available for the month of July! You will be impressed with these luxurious accommodations complete with an inground heated pool, and 3 stop elevator. 5 bedrooms 3.1 baths. Large master suite with walk in closet, steam shower & balcony. Beautiful kitchen with white cabinets, quartz counters & high end appliances. Large living area, with fireplace, wet bar and large balcony with double sliders. Plenty of room for the entire family and parking for 4 cars. Enjoy the heated pool and fully fenced yard. Surround sound system for pool area. Will have furniture n decks and pool area with gas BBQ. Perfect marina location giving you easy access to both the beach & bay. Beach is a quick 3 block walk. Walk to many stores & restaurants from this convenient location. Enjoy all that Margate has to offer and just a short drive to Atlantic City if you are looking for the nightlife. Home was just built and some furniture has been delivered. Golf cart available for use.