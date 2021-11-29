New construction by Piraino Builders, this 3500 SF beach block home is designed to impress & epitomizes the shore lifestyle. Featuring 5BR, 1st fl den, 4.5 BA, pool, elevator, veranda, 2 car garage & decks with ocean views on every level. The exterior is finished with metal roofs, James Hardie siding with European style composite wood cladding accents, black/black oversized Andersen 400 series windows & sliders, sleek linear style brick on foundation, Azek soffits & mahogany porch ceilings, in ground gunite pool w/jacuzzi, iPhone connectivity, Techo bloc paver patio, Clopay upgraded plank garage door, custom 5'w x 8'h mahogany plank pivot door & upgraded rail system. 1st flr features an impressive wrap around kitchen & bar with upgraded sized & paneled SubZero/Wolf appliances, custom cabinetry, double tiered island, slab backsplash & accent lighting, an indoor/outdoor linear fireplace you can enjoy from living room or the front deck, 1st flr den with access to deck, powder room & laundry located off rear entry of house. 9/16" thick wide plank engineered hardwoods throughout, custom rail & closet systems, speakers/cameras & prewired for electric shades, CONTROL4 SMART HOME. 2nd flr has 2 BR ensuites & 2nd laundry, large master sits upfront with private deck access & impressive bathroom featuring radiant heat flr, soaking tub, dual vanity & spa shower. 3rd flr has 2 BR with shared bathroom and access to 3rd flr deck. 2x6 construction, spray foam insulation & high end finishes.
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $4,350,000
