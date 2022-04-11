 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $35,000

  • Updated
AVAILABLE JUNE 15th-JULY 15th, 2022... Spacious, charming and impressive 3 story home located close to the beach in Margate's prestigious PARKWAY section. The first floor has a huge living room w/ fireplace, elegant formal dining room, cozy sunporch and updated kitchen. The second floor has a terrific master bedroom and modern bath plus 2 other bedroom and hall bath, Third floor has 2 more bedrooms plus 1 bath. The full finished basement has a washer and dryer. You must see this expansive Property. The front yard is huge and perfect for entertaining. 3 zone central a/c. Also available Aug 1-LD-42,000

