BEACH BLOCK PARKWAY SECTION! All the amenities for your perfect Margate beach house or year round living. Only one year young and built at elevation 14 hosting a 4 stop elevator, 2 car garage, 2 laundry areas, bonus first floor living and multi oversized decks each with stunning Ocean and AC skyline views. Rear yard entertainment area includes large sun drenched pool accompanied by a built in outdoor kitchen with refrigerator, sink and grill. The open floor concept plan encompasses living room, dining room and kitchen. If you are looking for the ultimate privacy you found it with the fourth floor dedicated to the master suite which includes wet bar, private office, walk in closet, oversized bathroom all topped off with your private deck for your morning coffee or afternoon happy hour. https://vimeo.com/769910389
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $3,999,000
