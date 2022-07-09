 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $3,850,000

RARE OPPORTUNITY TO OWN THIS GORGEOUS TURN-KEY BEACHBLOCK MASTERPIECE! 4TH HOUSE FROM THE BEACH IN THE "ABC" SECTION OF MARGATE WITH EASY BOARDWALK ACCESS, STUNNING OCEAN VIEWS AND HIGH-END UPGRADES! Custom built in 2018, this smart house has 5 bedrooms, 5 1/2 baths, high ceilings, an open modern cable rail staircase, LUTRON LIGHTING SYSTEM, SONOS SOUND, automatic shades throughout, a gorgeous custom millwork package and 4-stop elevator. The gourmet kitchen features Sub-Zero/Wolf stainless steel appliances, an ice maker and wine fridge, plus a large center-island with ample counter seating for 5. The upside-down layout has three bedrooms on the first floor with exquisitely designed en-suite bathrooms, a mud/laundry room with an extra full-sized sub-zero fridge/freezer so you can grab a cool drink on your way to the beach. The second floor has a HUGE open kitchen/family room, stunning gas fireplace with custom mantle, modern powder room with grasscloth wallpaper, en-suite guest room, and an oversized deck with beautiful ocean views. The third floor has an office loft with one-of-a-kind beautiful barrel ceiling, master-suite with his/hers closets, a stunning marble master bath, additional washer/dryer, and an oversized deck overlooking the beautiful ocean views. The outside features a detached garage fully outfitted for storage, fenced-in yard, dog run and a gorgeous outdoor shower. EVERYTHING WAS THOUGHT OF! No expense or detail was spared on this custom Piraino built home!!

