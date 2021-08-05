5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $3,698,000

Luxury new construction offering BEACH BLOCK LOCATION , in Margate’s Premier, Parkway Section. featuring elevation 14 design allowing for a 4 Stop Elevator, multi car garage, ground level cabana/all seasons room w multiple oversized decks boasting direct & dynamic ocean views. The rear yard oasis includes a large sun drenched pool w a thermal shelf, very convenient outside kitchen & large patio area to dine & entertain family & friends. The open floor plan concept lens itself perfectly for the casual shore lifestyle highlighted with amazing chefs kitchen, upgraded app pkg, large island area, custom cabinetry with upgraded trim pkg The cozy family room is anchored with a fireplace flowing seamlessly into open additional seating area w the dining area smartly position adjacent to the kitchen. A powder room & full-size laundry room round out the 1st level. 2nd level includes 2nd laundry room, 2 en’suites +2 additional bedrooms serviced by a stunning Jack & Jill bath. The 2nd level common deck is the perfect place to relax and enjoy gentle ocean breezes as you gaze at the direct ocean views. The 3rd level is reserved for the primary suite highlighted by a true walk-in closet, luxury bath w dual sinks & wonderful shower spa featuring rain heads, body sprays, handheld wand & frameless shower doors. The private deck captures amazing ocean views along with an Atlanta City skyline view, as an added bonus.