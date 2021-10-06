A BOATER'S PARADISE!! 3-story BAYFRONT home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, GUNITE HEATED IN-GROUND POOL & SPA, 2 BOAT SLIPS & FLOATNG DOCK! First floor features a beautiful foyer with tiled floor, living room, sitting room, formal dining room, and spacious eat-in kitchen offering a 5 person center island, double oven, sub-zero refrigerator, gas cooktop, views of the water, and slider doors convenient for summer entertaining in the fabulous backyard!! 5 fireplaces in total!! 4 gas and 1 wood burning. On the second floor you will find additional sitting room, full hall bath, and 3 bedrooms including the MASTER SUITE with a huge marble bath with shower, jacuzzi, & sauna, two walk-in closets, STUNNING BAY VIEWS you wake up to right from your bed, and a new trex deck to bask in the sun and views! Second floor laundry with sink. Third floor offers Jack and Jill bedrooms and bonus room perfect for an office or gym! Additional laundry room off garage with extra freezer. House built with steel reinforcements, roof just about 12 years young, 3 zone heating just 1 year old, A/C approx 2 years old, 7 skylights all done within the last 2 years, instant hot, alarm system, speakers throughout, and lots of closet space throughout! Built by Aspenberg this home has absolutely everything!! Outdoor shower to rinse off after the beach or pool. Fabulous deck to barbecue or relax by the pool. Home can be sold furnished and boat is negotiable! Located on prestigious Bayshore Drive of Margate!
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $3,650,000
