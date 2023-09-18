READY FOR DELIVERY IN LESS THAN 30 DAYS!! HUGE 66x80 FOOT LOT! UPGRADED NEW CONSTRUCTION!! Highly Sought After...PARKWAY LOCATION ~ BAY VIEWS ~ GUNITE POOL ~ CABANA ~ 4 STOP ELEVATOR! 6 Bedrooms(5 Ensuite) and 5.5 Baths, Home Office/Gym, 2 Foyers, Open Floor Plan Entertainer's Design Boasts Huge Gourmet Kitchen with Chef's Pantry, Sub Zero Refrigerator and Wolf Range/Stove, and Quartz Counters! Exterior Facade Features Hurricane Windows and Doors, Board and Batton Azek Detail, James Hardie Plank, Metal Roofs, Mahogany Ceilings, Brick Accents and, Wrap Around Decks with VIEWS On Every Level! Back Yard Features a Gunite Pool with Travertine Pool Deck, Large Lounging Area and Large Side Yard for BBQing or Having Fun. The Cabana Room is Perfect to Escape, Relax, Entertain, Game, or Facilitate for All Your Outdoor Needs! Interior Features Trending Tiled Bathrooms, Two HVAC Systems, Two Tankless Water Heaters, Two Laundry Rooms, Flexible Space to Accommodate Your Growing Family! Property is Complete with Two Car Garage-4 Car Off Street Parking plus Storage. Walking Distance to Beach, Amherst Ave Restaurants and Nightlife. Private/Elite Location, No Cut Through Access. With Expansive Views from Margate Bridge to the Thurlow Ave Canal, This Beach Home is the Ultimate Seaside Escape!