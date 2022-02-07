NEW CONSTRUCTION COMING SOON BUILT BY REVOLUTION BUILDERS!! SITUATED ON AN AMAZING, OVERSIZED 61.5"x80" LOT LOCATED IN MARGATE'S DESIRABLE PARKWAY SECTION! 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths with IN-GROUND POOL & 4-STOP ELEVATOR! This one-of-a-kind, showstopper will showcase high ceilings, hardwood flooring and custom woodwork throughout, including stunning coffered ceilings, custom wainscoting, and gorgeous crown molding! THIS IS YOUR CHANCE TO COMPLETELY CUSTOMIZE AND DESIGN YOUR DREAM HOME ON ONE OF MARGATE'S NICEST LOTS AND LOCATIONS CURRENTLY AVAILABLE!! The large open floor plan will feature a large family room, a gourmet kitchen w/ Wolf & Sub-Zero appliances including a large center island w/ample counter seating, and a generous dining area! A mud/utility room, pantry, spacious den, and powder room complete the first floor. The second floor boasts two spacious bedroom-suites with their own private baths, a second floor laundry room, and a wonderful master bedroom-suite w/ large walk-in closet and stunning master bath! The third floor will have two more generously-sized bedrooms and another full bath! This spectacular new home will also include a full two-car attached, oversized garage and 2 large front decks to enjoy the sunsets or your afternoon cocktails after a lovely day on the beach! CUSTOM, DESIGNER SELECTIONS. ACT NOW AND SCHEDULE YOUR TIME TO MEET WITH THE BUILDER AND PICK OUT YOUR FINISHES!! Call today for more details!
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $3,199,000
