5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $3,180,000

Luxury new construction beautifully positioned on the most desirable street in Margate’s Parkway Section & situated on a full size lot allowing 4 resort style living! Ext features include: very rare dual garages & large/practical storage area w/ a finished cabana flowing into the oasis style rear yard featuring a large pool w paver patio, full service outside kitchen & lovely grass & manicured landscaped area. Int. features include: 3levels of luxury living designed w Exceptional architectural ingenuity & smart open floor plan, perfect for today’s casual yet sophisticated shore lifestyle. The 4 stop elevator travels from grade to penthouse. The 1st floor highlights include a gracious main living area anchored w a gas fireplace flowing into the formal dining room w the adjacent chefs kitchen offering custom cabinetry , Upgraded appliance pkg w beautiful stone countertops. The custom wet bar boasts floating Upper cabinets making life at the shore a breeze & is a perfect centerpiece to highlight the ample dining area which has deck access. The laundry/mudroom complete 1st level. 2nd level encompasses a large & truly stunning master suite featuring deck access, his/her closets w the MB boasting a large walk-in frameless shower w multiple diverters, body sprays &handheld wands along with a private water closet. 2 additional guest bedrooms W deck access & luxurious hallway bath & bonus W/D area complete the level. The penthouse is reserved for 2 gracious bedrooms w/ full bathroom.