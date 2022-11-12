 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $28,000

  • Updated
Brand new home available for rent Memorial Day weekend through June 30th 2023! You will be impressed with these luxurious accommodations complete with an inground heated pool, and 3 stop elevator. 5 bedrooms 3.1 baths. Large master suite with walk in closet, steam shower & balcony. Beautiful kitchen with white cabinets, quartz counters & high end appliances. Large living area, with fireplace, wet bar and large balcony with double sliders. Plenty of room for the entire family and parking for 4 cars. Enjoy the heated pool and fully fenced yard. Perfect marina location giving you easy access to both the beach & bay. Beach is a quick 3 block walk. Walk to many stores & restaurants from this convenient location. Enjoy all that Margate has to offer and just a short drive to Atlantic City if you are looking for the nightlife. Home was just built but will be furnished shortly. Pictures represent the current unfurnished home. Golf cart available for use.

