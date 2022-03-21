5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $20,000

FABULOUS NEWER HOME AVAILABLE FOR JUNE! WONDERFUL LOCATION in the heart of Margate this 3-story beauty features an open floor plan with a custom kitchen, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, hardwood floors, and a bonus den! MASTER SUITE offering a private balcony and walk-in closet! GREAT OUTDOOR SPACE with a covered front porch, pavered yard, and driveway for 2 cars! Dream location just 3 blocks to the beach and just steps to awesome restaurants and shopping!