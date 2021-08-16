5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,999,000

Hurry, this Margate custom built John Irons' beachblock home won't last. Meticulously appointed featuring 5 bedroom en-suites, spectacular ocean views, two family rooms, 2 additional half baths and the most phenomenal decks for entertaining. Enjoy effortless living in this tranquil southern exposure home offering three zone climate, two tankless hot water systems, large laundry room, chef's kitchen with two refrigerators, and an upgraded security system. Relax, party, work, unwind all while gazing at the ocean!! Whatever you are looking for is found in this gem. Furniture negotiable based on your offer. (All televisions included in sale) Open House August 21st and 22nd 11:00-1:00 https://vimeo.com/586924557