LUXURY NEW CONSTRUCTION located just 6 homes off of the beach featuring DYNAMIC OCEAN VIEWS from both inside the home and all 3 entertaining decks. The property has been specifically designed to take advantage of the stunning ocean views w/ the primary suit being located on the penthouse level which incorporates a wraparound deck. The ground level offers a full-size garage with 2 additional parking spots. The foyer area features stunning millwork pkg & tile floors, housing the 4 stop elevator & flows into the very large rear yard entertaining area complete w/ an outside kitchen. The main level is sun drenched, large & beautifully appointed w/ custom millwork & high ceilings./The chefs kitchen offers custom cabinetry w/ upgraded trim package, custom lighting, high-end appliances & an oversized peninsula. The dining area is large enough to accommodate a table of 8 comfortably w/ the great room offering a linear electric fireplace, custom surround & deck access with stunning ocean views, a laundry room & stylish half bath round out the main level. 2nd level features 4 bedrooms w/ 2 beautifully appointment en’suites & fully custom hallway bath. The penthouse is reserved for the impressive primary suite highlighted by a midnight kitchen right off of the elevator, large wraparound deck allowing for dynamic jaw-dropping views & a true walk-in closet with professional fit outs. The Primary bathroom is highlighted by double bowl sinks, private water closet, & fabulous walk in shower featuring multiple rain heads, body sprays, bench w/ forever ocean views.