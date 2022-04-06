5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,999,000

Classic center hall home located on HUGE 95 x 80 lot in the heart of the Parkway with beautiful bay views situated on one of the widest and prettiest streets in Margate. The home was meticulously constructed by Christaldi Builders and has so many custom details it is hard to include them all. A partial list would include 5 zone heat, super eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, 2 dishwashers, surround sound, wine room. 9' and 10' ceilings, coffered ceilings in the dining room and tray ceilings in the master bedroom, incredible custom woodwork and floors throughout, two way gas fireplace in Family room/den, radiant heat in kitchen and master bath floors, 3 decks and large open front porch, and a giant fenced back yard with room for a spectacular pool (not one of those dipping pools). The home radiates a feel of elegance. There are so many special things about this property you will have to view to appreciate. Appointment only.