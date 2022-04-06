Classic center hall home located on HUGE 95 x 80 lot in the heart of the Parkway with beautiful bay views situated on one of the widest and prettiest streets in Margate. The home was meticulously constructed by Christaldi Builders and has so many custom details it is hard to include them all. A partial list would include 5 zone heat, super eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, 2 dishwashers, surround sound, wine room. 9' and 10' ceilings, coffered ceilings in the dining room and tray ceilings in the master bedroom, incredible custom woodwork and floors throughout, two way gas fireplace in Family room/den, radiant heat in kitchen and master bath floors, 3 decks and large open front porch, and a giant fenced back yard with room for a spectacular pool (not one of those dipping pools). The home radiates a feel of elegance. There are so many special things about this property you will have to view to appreciate. Appointment only.
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,999,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The body of a local boat captain was found in the water Wednesday, police said.
ATLANTIC CITY — From celebrities to civilians, everyone has an opinion about Chris Rock getting slapped by Will Smith during the Academy Award…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man is dead after he crashed his car into a pole early Saturday morning, police said.
How Galloway tried to block an alternative school for students derided by mayor as 'worst of the worst'
When real estate developer Kevin Dixon decided to convert his South Jersey property into an alternative school for troubled students from Atla…
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Chances of learning more about the 2015 death of Tiffany Valiante grew slimmer after forensics tests failed to find new cl…
UPPER TOWNSHIP — An investigation continues into a fatal two-car collision on Tuckahoe Road on Saturday afternoon.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A couple dozen neighbors came prepared to face off against Mike and Robin Halpern, owners of a small vineyard in Upper …
An Ocean City Boardwalk favorite is coming to Citizens Bank Park this season.
Motor vehicle accidents that kill pedestrians have sharply increased the past few years. Turning around that terrible trend is difficult becau…
Showboat Atlantic City plans to open the Raceway at Lucky Snake go-kart track in May.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE