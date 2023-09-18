NEW CONSTRUCTION WITH BAYVIEWS ~ PRESTIGIOUS PARKWAY SECTION OF MARGATE! This Home Has It ALL! 5 Spacious Bedrooms, 5.5 Bathrooms, Open Floor Plan, 4 Stop Elevator From Ground Up, Covered Travertine Pool Patio, and Gunite In-Ground Pool. No Expense Spared at This Luxury Site Filled with Upgrades! Open Floor Plan Perfect for Entertaining! Private Master Suite with Sitting Area, Oversized Shower, Plenty of Closets, Bayviews from your Private Deck. Hurricane Windows and Doors, James Hardie Siding, Azak Trim Detail, Fiberglass Decks, Mahogany Ceilings, and Gourmet Kitchen with Sub Zero and Wolf Appliances, Quartz Counter Tops, Center Island. Plenty of Parking with a 2 Car Garage, 6 Car Off Street Parking! Relax and Kick Back on any of the Decks and Enjoy the Amazing Sunset and Bay Views. Delivery in 30 days!