5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,899,999

LUXURY NEW CONSTRUCTION , located in Margates very desirable Parkway section situated on Thurlow Ave, on a jumbo lot. Ext. features include enormous multiple entertaining decks, Gunite pool w thermal shelf & large patio surround, w/ a full service outside kitchen. Int. features include: multi car garage, large gym area flowing into a tremendous indoor outdoor room featuring 2 Glass walls of Anderson sliders. The elevator will take you from ground level to the 3rd-floor bedroom level. 1st level is very large space w an open floor plan concept, features chefs kitchen, high end cabinetry, large island w seating for 5, upgraded app pkg .The adjacent dining area is sun drenched & flows directly into the main living area which is anchored w an electric fireplace & flows seamlessly into your open den. Directly off the kitchen is a set of stairs leading to the outside Oasis w is perfect for easy entry from the beach to the laundry room & half bath. 2nd level offers a large bonus room at the top of the steps leading to the 2nd laundry room. En’suite # 1 easily accommodates a king size bed w on En’suit No. 2 featuring vaulted ceiling‘s & deck access. The primary suite boasts vaulted ceiling‘s, dual closets, fabulous shower w handheld wand, body sprays & multiple rain heads along w DBL vanities & private water closet. A sliding door leads to the oversized (common) deck making easy access for the entire family. 3rd floor offers bonus area w 2 additional En' suites and lots of storage.

