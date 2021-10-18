ANOTHER GORGEOUS NEW CONSTRUCTION BROUGHT TO YOU BY REVOLUTION BUILDERS COMING TO THE DESIRABLE PARKWAY SECTION OF MARGATE! 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths with IN-GROUND POOL & ELEVATOR! Situated on an adorable and bright corner lot, this beauty will showcase high ceilings, hardwood flooring and custom woodwork throughout, including stunning coffered ceilings, custom wainscoting, and gorgeous crown molding! The large open floor plan will feature a large family room, a gourmet kitchen w/ Wolf & Sub-Zero appliances including a large center island w/ample counter seating, and a generous dining area! A mud/utility room and powder room complete the first floor. The second floor boasts two spacious bedroom suites with their own private baths, a second floor laundry room, and a wonderful master bedroom suite w/ large walk-in closet and stunning master bath! The third floor will have two more generously-sized bedrooms and another full bath! This spectacular new home will also include an attached 2-car garage and 2-large wrap-around decks to enjoy your morning cup of coffee in the shade or late afternoon cocktails admiring the sunset after a lovely day on the beach! Don't miss out on the opportunity to custom build with one of the area's finest, Revolution Builders! Call today for more details!!
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,899,000
