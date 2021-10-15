Prepare yourself to fall in love with this 'Pinterest Perfect" Parkway home, which was fully renovated, restored and updated in 2018, by Van Duyne Builders. No expense was sparred in the completion of this "masterpiece of shore living". This spectacular 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home, sits on a massive 47' x 103.5" lot and is just 8 homes from beach front, boasting fabulous ocean views. Entering the expansive foyer you will notice the immaculate original oak floors w/mahogany inlay throughout the 1st floor. The sun-filled spacious living room features a stunning fireplace & adjacent sunroom w/ocean views. To the left there is a large formal dining room & a kitchen that will take your breath away. The kitchen features Wolf appliances & a huge center island. Completing the 1st floor is a laundry room/pantry & a powder room. 2nd floor you will find two sizable en-suite bedrooms & the master suite. Master bedroom includes his & her closets, a bathroom w/double sinks, & a huge private deck w/ocean views! The 3rd floor offers two more bedrooms and a full bathroom. Exterior highlights include a 4 car driveway, custom shed w/storage space, wine cooler & refrigerator & an adjacent additional room. This room is being used as an art studio, complete w/beautiful tile floors & HVAC. This room could also be used as a guest room or office! The expansive outdoor patio is a veritable Oasis, featuring impeccable landscaping, a waterfall, Viking grill, & an outdoor shower.
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,875,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — CEO of Ocean Casino Resort Terry Glebocki has resigned after turning around the finances of one of the city’s larger casinos d…
CAPE MAY — Developer Eustice Mita unveiled plans Tuesday for a 168-room hotel on Beach Avenue, one he said would rival the grand hotels of a c…
CAPE MAY — A city restaurant says four of its employees used a common industry scam to steal thousands of dollars over the past three months.
ATLANTIC CITY — A 35-year-old man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in the resort, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said.
PLEASANTVILLE — The local school board voted to place the superintendent on paid leave and replace the board president during a meeting Tuesda…
On Oct. 10, 2016, the Trump Taj Mahal closed its doors for good. When it opened on April 2, 1990, the Taj Mahal had 120,000 square feet of gam…
ATLANTIC CITY — Police are looking for two people involved in a shooting that injured a woman on Thursday, Lt. Kevin Fair said Sunday.
An Egg Harbor Township man is accused of sexually assaulting three children he was responsible for babysitting, acting Atlantic County Prosecu…
Health officials are urging residents to protect themselves from mosquito-borne illness after the first human case of West Nile virus was conf…
Stephen Bartosiewicz couldn’t wait to get back to work after receiving unemployment briefly over the summer.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE