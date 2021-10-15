5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,875,000

Prepare yourself to fall in love with this 'Pinterest Perfect" Parkway home, which was fully renovated, restored and updated in 2018, by Van Duyne Builders. No expense was sparred in the completion of this "masterpiece of shore living". This spectacular 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home, sits on a massive 47' x 103.5" lot and is just 8 homes from beach front, boasting fabulous ocean views. Entering the expansive foyer you will notice the immaculate original oak floors w/mahogany inlay throughout the 1st floor. The sun-filled spacious living room features a stunning fireplace & adjacent sunroom w/ocean views. To the left there is a large formal dining room & a kitchen that will take your breath away. The kitchen features Wolf appliances & a huge center island. Completing the 1st floor is a laundry room/pantry & a powder room. 2nd floor you will find two sizable en-suite bedrooms & the master suite. Master bedroom includes his & her closets, a bathroom w/double sinks, & a huge private deck w/ocean views! The 3rd floor offers two more bedrooms and a full bathroom. Exterior highlights include a 4 car driveway, custom shed w/storage space, wine cooler & refrigerator & an adjacent additional room. This room is being used as an art studio, complete w/beautiful tile floors & HVAC. This room could also be used as a guest room or office! The expansive outdoor patio is a veritable Oasis, featuring impeccable landscaping, a waterfall, Viking grill, & an outdoor shower.