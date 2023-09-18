Discover the pinnacle of luxury living with this stunning 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom townhome available for a winter rental. A true masterpiece of modern design, this rental property offers an unparalleled level of comfort and sophistication. Main level has an open concept with center island kitchen, cozy fireplace for quiet nights by the fire or for hosting family and friends. In law suite or office with a full bathroom complete this floor. Moving to the next level, you'll find three well-appointed bedrooms, each offering a perfect blend of practicality and aesthetics. Each en-suite bedroom is flooded with natural light and provides ample closet space for your convenience. The crown jewel of this townhome is the luxurious primary suite on the top level. Featuring a convenient wetbar, a comfortable sitting area, and an elegantly designed bathroom with a walk-in shower and a relaxing soaking tub, this suite is a haven of tranquility and indulgence. Step outside to the charming yard, where you can enjoy outdoor gatherings and meals in the BBQ area. An outdoor shower adds a touch of convenience, perfect for rinsing off after a day at the beach. Parking will never be a concern, as this property offers plenty of off-street parking spaces, ensuring you and your guests always have a spot. Nestled in the heart of Margate, this luxury rental townhome provides a serene residential escape while keeping you close to the town's vibrant attractions, dining options, and shopping destinations. Available: October 1, 2023-May 26, 2024