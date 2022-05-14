 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,799,000

  • Updated
LUXURY NEW CONSTRUCTION beautifully positioned on one of the most desirable streets in Margate's Down Beach Section. Boasting stunning ocean views & just a few homes off of the bulkhead. Exterior features include: Hardy backer siding package with Azek trim boards & custom columns, beautifully blended with stone accents & attached garage. Relax & enjoy the ocean views on the multiple sun-drenched entertaining decks or hang out in your large backyard complete with veranda, fabulous patio & barbecue grill. Interior features include: 4 stop elevator, Open floor plan concept highlighted by Beautiful Chef’s kitchen featuring, upgraded appliance pkg., custom cab, wet bar area & large peninsula for casual dining. The open dining room is perfect for entertaining family & friends, flowing seamlessly into the living area which is anchored by a fireplace with custom surround & leads to a deck which provides dynamic Ocean views. A half bath & W/D room round out the level. 2nd level includes 2 large bedrooms with luxurious bath & laundry room. The primary suite offers cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet & private deck with forever ocean views. The primary bath offers private water closet, fully loaded walk-in shower & dual sinks. 3rd floor features 2 large bedrooms & fully tiled bath with custom fixtures. Buyer reserves the right to change plans with no notice

