ANOTHER GORGEOUS BEACHBLOCK NEW CONSTRUCTION MASTERPIECE BROUGHT TO YOU BY REVOLUTION BUILDERS! 5TH HOUSE FROM THE BEACH WITH OCEAN VIEWS AND AN IN-GROUND POOL! Featuring 5 bedrooms, 4 and a half baths, this beach block beauty will showcase high ceilings, hardwood flooring, and custom woodwork throughout, including coffered ceilings, wainscoting, crown molding, and a 4-STOP ELEVATOR! The large open floor plan will include a family room, gourmet kitchen w/ high-end, Sub-Zero & Wolf stainless steel appliances, large center island with ample counter seating, and a generous dining area! A mud/utility room and a powder room complete the first floor. The second floor boasts two spacious bedrooms w/ private en-suites! Rounding out the second floor is the generously-sized master suite w/ large walk-in closet and palatial master bath! The third floor will have two more generously-sized bedrooms, a THIRD FLOOR DECK, and another full bath! This spectacular new home will also include large front decks & covered patio in the back ideal for BBQ-ing with friends and family while you hang by the pool! You won't want to miss an opportunity to custom build with one of the area's finest, Revolution Builders! Act now to select your finishes and make your changes!
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,799,000
