 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,795,000

5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,795,000

5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,795,000

This must-see new construction home is located on the first block North in Margate’s prestigious parkway section. Completed in 2020 this home boasts 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, a pool and high-end finishes throughout. As you enter the home you will notice the bright open layout accented with 12 foot high ceilings, wide plank hardwood floors, and beautiful wainscoting. The first floor features an office/bedroom with a private full bathroom, a spacious sun-filled living and dining area, complete with a stunning quartz fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen. The kitchen offers top-of-the line stainless steel Wolf/Subzero appliances, custom cabinets, quartz countertops, and a wet bar. Adjacent to the kitchen is a huge laundry/mudroom complete with a half bath. On the second floor you will find the master suite, three large bedrooms, one with a private bathroom, full hall bathroom, and a second washer/dryer. The master suite features amazing 12 foot high ceilings, his & her walk-in closets, a private bath complete with double sinks, and a huge private deck. Outdoor highlights include a beautiful stone patio complete with a pool & waterfall ledge, a detached garage with glass sliders that could easily be converted into a cabana, a covered front porch, and a 3 car driveway. This one-of-a-kind home is in a prime Parkway location and move-in ready!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News