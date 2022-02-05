5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,795,000

This must-see new construction home is located on the first block North in Margate’s prestigious parkway section. Completed in 2020 this home boasts 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, a pool and high-end finishes throughout. As you enter the home you will notice the bright open layout accented with 12 foot high ceilings, wide plank hardwood floors, and beautiful wainscoting. The first floor features an office/bedroom with a private full bathroom, a spacious sun-filled living and dining area, complete with a stunning quartz fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen. The kitchen offers top-of-the line stainless steel Wolf/Subzero appliances, custom cabinets, quartz countertops, and a wet bar. Adjacent to the kitchen is a huge laundry/mudroom complete with a half bath. On the second floor you will find the master suite, three large bedrooms, one with a private bathroom, full hall bathroom, and a second washer/dryer. The master suite features amazing 12 foot high ceilings, his & her walk-in closets, a private bath complete with double sinks, and a huge private deck. Outdoor highlights include a beautiful stone patio complete with a pool & waterfall ledge, a detached garage with glass sliders that could easily be converted into a cabana, a covered front porch, and a 3 car driveway. This one-of-a-kind home is in a prime Parkway location and move-in ready!