 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,785,000

5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,785,000

5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,785,000

Did you say Parkway? Did you say south side? Did you say New Construction? Did you say in ground gunite POOL? How about we add a 4 stop ELEVATOR, THREE LEVELS of DECKS, parking under the home, veranda, forever ocean views, and a custom home built by highly acclaimed Oasis Property Group. It’s time to make your dreams come true and take advantage of this rare opportunity. If you haven’t seen this location, you must drive by. Spectacular in every way. Schedule a meeting today to hear more and discuss the options available.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News