5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,695,000

Luxury new construction on an oversized 54' x 80' Margate Parkway lot. Now introducing 212 N. Rumson Avenue. 3,200+ square foot 5 bedroom + den, 5 full bathroom custom single family home by P5 Property Group. Features include a spacious entryway with polished concrete floors, 4 stop elevator & custom staircase leading up to the main level. An open living area features an expansive kitchen and oversized center island with quartzite countertops, Wolf gas range/convection oven, Sub Zero refrigerator, wine center & more. This great room also has an open dining area & living room with gas fireplace & adjoining front porch. This floor is perfect for indoor/outdoor living and also includes a den and full bathroom. The next floor includes a front master suite with dual walk-in closets, master bathroom with double sinks, custom tile shower with glass enclosure and private deck. This floor also has two additional en-suite bedrooms with generous closet space and a full laundry room with washer/dryer and sink. The top floor includes the 4th & 5th bedrooms with a full bathroom and storage space. The ground level will feature a covered veranda, two car garage and two additional off-street parking spots. Located on an oversized lot with plenty of space to customize the pool and backyard as your outdoor oasis. Enjoy plenty of upgrades including recessed lighting, white oak wide plank flooring, custom trim, etc. Act now to customize plans and select desired finishes.