5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $2,599,999

Custom New Construction with Bay Views- Margate's Parkway Section- 50x80- 3,244 sqft of living space which does not include ground level- Elevator- 5 Bedrooms plus den- Wraparound Amish built Kitchen- Wet Bar- Fireplace- 5 Bedrooms- 4.5 Baths- Double Garage under house- Pool with paver patio- All high end finishes- Built by custom home builder Piraino Builders- Approximate completion is end of 2021. Seller is licensed real estate agent